Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Portland Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc now owns 16,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,061,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.22 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.