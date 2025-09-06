Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Invests $433,000 in Corebridge Financial, Inc. $CRBG

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRBG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 66.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Corebridge Financial by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $36.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corebridge Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of Corebridge Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,100,837.45. The trade was a 26.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

Featured Articles

