Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Argus

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Argus from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOL. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price target (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $126.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $86.67 and a twelve month high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $1,286,288.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. This trade represents a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,680. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,601 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 84.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 52.8% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 152.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 128.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Toll Brothers by 218.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.