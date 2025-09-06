Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 2,322 Universal Health Services, Inc. $UHS

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,880 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 94,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after acquiring an additional 42,714 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,570,000 after buying an additional 36,273 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,858 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Universal Health Services Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $190.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.48. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.33 and a 1 year high of $243.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $5.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.50. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Health Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is presently 4.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UHS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $243.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $227.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.