Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 16,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

DFEV opened at $31.08 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

