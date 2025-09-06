Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,082,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,711,004,000 after buying an additional 245,896 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 21.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,657,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,023,126,000 after buying an additional 1,505,341 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,826,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $620,881,000 after buying an additional 111,128 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 41,717.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,636,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,381,000 after buying an additional 1,632,391 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,536,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $536,495,000 after buying an additional 64,325 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $372.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $348.67. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $308.84 and a 12-month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

In other news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

