Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $449,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. $HPQ

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,222 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 141.4% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 165.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $39.79.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 262.03% and a net margin of 4.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 42.34%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HP from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on HP from $29.00 to $27.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Dbs Bank cut HP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

