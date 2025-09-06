Brokerages Set H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT) PT at $40.80

Shares of H World Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of H World Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of H World Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.35. H World Group has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $42.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a yield of 480.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. H World Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in H World Group by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,487,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,574,000 after buying an additional 6,082,369 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 4,554.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,684,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,453,000 after buying an additional 11,433,692 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its stake in H World Group by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 6,856,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,752,000 after buying an additional 2,738,772 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,606,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,164,000 after buying an additional 1,679,440 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in H World Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,213,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,966,000 after buying an additional 395,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

