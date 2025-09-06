Navigator Holdings Ltd. $NVGS Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 284.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,108 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,470 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Navigator worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,034,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 207,851 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,010,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after buying an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 682,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 496,220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 528,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 49.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 317,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 104,854 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Navigator from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Navigator in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Navigator has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Navigator Price Performance

NVGS opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $129.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.73 million. Navigator had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 6.56%. Analysts forecast that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Navigator Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Navigator’s payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. engages in owning and operating a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

