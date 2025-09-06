iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 54.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $182.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $186.63.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

