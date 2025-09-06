Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,425 Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 823,680 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 989,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $31,981,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, August 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $86.67 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

