Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 5,425 Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 5,437.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246,808 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 4,561,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 1,450.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 880,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,448,000 after purchasing an additional 823,680 shares in the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 989,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 376,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic in the first quarter worth $31,981,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Elastic news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $444,718.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 22,901 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $1,990,325.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 454,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,530,231.31. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock worth $4,416,324. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $86.67 on Friday. Elastic N.V. has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.34 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
