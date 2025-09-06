iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 61,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $612,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $143.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.72. The stock has a market cap of $917.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $144.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.