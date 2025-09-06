Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 57,694.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 878,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,173,903,000 after purchasing an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $57,108,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 283,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,448,000 after purchasing an additional 97,718 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 144.0% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 152,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,822,000 after purchasing an additional 90,172 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TYL. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.27.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $559.08 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $513.52 and a 52 week high of $661.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $572.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $584.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares in the company, valued at $48,156,479.75. This represents a 6.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.53, for a total transaction of $2,361,002.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 6,983 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,265.99. The trade was a 37.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,444 shares of company stock worth $13,586,917 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies



Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Stories

