Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in McGrath RentCorp $MGRC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 668.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,574 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,685,000 after purchasing an additional 120,829 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,049,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 333,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 323,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,167,000 after purchasing an additional 25,884 shares during the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,500. This represents a 17.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 14,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $1,844,719.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,442,762.35. The trade was a 8.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $125.68 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.50 and a 52 week high of $129.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.33. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.61.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $235.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. McGrath RentCorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

