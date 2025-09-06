Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 123,041 Shares of Flywire Corporation $FLYW

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,041 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flywire were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flywire Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $12.99 on Friday. Flywire Corporation has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 259.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Flywire had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 1.27%.The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Flywire has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLYW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Flywire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Flywire from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Flywire from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Flywire from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Flywire in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

