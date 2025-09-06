Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,115 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 8.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 11.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 95,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,801.44. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KELYA stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.92 million, a P/E ratio of -69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

