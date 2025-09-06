Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 35,393 Shares of Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,393 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Flowserve by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Flowserve by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Stock Performance

FLS opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. Flowserve Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $65.08.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 38.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowserve news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Flowserve stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $532,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,571.12. The trade was a 21.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

