Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 225,460 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 554.4% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synovus Financial news, Director Diana M. Murphy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,344.80. The trade was a 2.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,040 shares of company stock worth $392,916. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $51.51 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.52%.During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

