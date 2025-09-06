Quarry LP Sells 10,037 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Quarry LP lowered its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. EVR Research LP increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 414.2% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 616,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 496,916 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -47.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on NWL shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newell Brands

Insider Buying and Selling at Newell Brands

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.