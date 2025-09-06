Quarry LP Sells 165 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Quarry LP lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International Stock Performance
CHH opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.
Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.
About Choice Hotels International
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Choice Hotels International
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.