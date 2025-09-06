Quarry LP Sells 165 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. $CHH

Quarry LP lessened its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 1,694.6% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total value of $642,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,111,043.74. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,647,400. 23.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $160.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $133.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

CHH opened at $116.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.65. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.82 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 575.73%. The company had revenue of $426.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

