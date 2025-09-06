Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Commerce.com, Inc. $CMRC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRC – Free Report) by 3,397.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 520,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,528 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.66% of Commerce.com worth $2,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Commerce.com by 8,196.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce.com by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce.com alerts:

Commerce.com Trading Up 0.4%

Commerce.com stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 1.15. Commerce.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce.com ( NASDAQ:CMRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Commerce.com had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%.The business had revenue of $84.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Commerce.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Commerce.com from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Commerce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Commerce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on Commerce.com

About Commerce.com

(Free Report)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company’s platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.