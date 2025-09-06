Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $92.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.3036.

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,065,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,807,000 after acquiring an additional 31,508 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 22,606 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CP stock opened at $76.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

