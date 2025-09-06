Quarry LP Buys New Position in Ryder System, Inc. $R

Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Ryder System by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 870,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,429 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 31,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ryder System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,178,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.77, for a total transaction of $1,181,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 32,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,903,526.06. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 22,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.49, for a total value of $4,026,276.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,476,248.63. This represents a 25.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,618 shares of company stock worth $7,587,997 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

R has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ryder System from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ryder System from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Ryder System Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of R opened at $187.41 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.54 and a 1 year high of $191.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.21. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ryder System has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.650 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.850-13.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

