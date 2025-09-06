Vident Advisory LLC Has $646,000 Holdings in Nokia Corporation $NOK

Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOK. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in Nokia during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 7,046.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nokia by 58.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia by 763.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOK shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.52.

Nokia Stock Performance

Shares of NOK stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nokia Corporation has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $5.48.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nokia Corporation will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

