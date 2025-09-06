Andrew Vollero Sells 30,000 Shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Stock

Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,199.12. This represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Vollero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $3,529,200.00.

Reddit stock opened at $240.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.13. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $253.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.40.

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Reddit by 344.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDDT shares. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Reddit in a report on Friday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Reddit from $120.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Reddit from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Reddit from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Reddit from $165.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reddit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

