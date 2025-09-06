Quarry LP Invests $57,000 in General Motors Company $GM

Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in General Motors by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. Mirova raised its position in General Motors by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mirova now owns 133,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in General Motors by 38.9% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 6,111,582 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,033 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in General Motors in the first quarter worth $719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 87,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $5,106,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 14,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $865,353.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,413. The trade was a 54.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,070,311 shares of company stock valued at $62,095,433 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $70.00 target price on General Motors in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GM

General Motors Stock Up 0.2%

GM opened at $58.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

General Motors Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.