Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 455,571 ProPetro Holding Corp. $PUMP

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 455,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $11,757,000. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $14,079,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter worth about $7,401,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,934,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 359.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 398,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $494.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.01. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $11.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 11.10%.The business had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

