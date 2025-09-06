Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. $BRFS

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 933,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,919 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BRF worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in BRF by 357.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 102,999 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BRF by 111.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in BRF by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 870,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 596,963 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in BRF by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 141,409 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in BRF by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF Stock Down 0.1%

BRFS opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). BRF had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 5.84%.The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.29 billion. Research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BRFS. Wall Street Zen downgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

View Our Latest Report on BRF

BRF Profile

(Free Report)

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.