Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 3,545 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.80% of Calavo Growers worth $3,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVGW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $623,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,317,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVGW opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $484.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.39.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.13). Calavo Growers had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $190.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 137.93%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

