Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $39,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,558,000 after buying an additional 19,386 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,366 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 50,523 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $62.13 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.48.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

