Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,873 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,706,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,513,000 after acquiring an additional 620,049 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,567,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after acquiring an additional 80,992 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,361,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,466,000 after acquiring an additional 461,936 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,065,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,807,000 after buying an additional 252,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,060,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,231,000 after buying an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $45.06.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.