Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,586 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $43,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $78.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average of $74.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $80.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

