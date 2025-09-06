Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. $BIIB

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Biogen were worth $45,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Biogen from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.74.

Biogen Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $140.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $204.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 15.31%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. Biogen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.500-16.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 517 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $69,045.35. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,850.60. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.