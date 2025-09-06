Royal Bank of Canada Takes $41.69 Million Position in Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 374,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,685,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.16% of Expand Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXE. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in Expand Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXE opened at $95.51 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Expand Energy had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 2.41%.The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 589.74%.

In other news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.86 per share, with a total value of $239,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 166,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,981,299.90. This represents a 1.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 61,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,684,060.16. This represents a 3.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price target on Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.12.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

