Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 950,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,436 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vericel were worth $42,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,397 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 227.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 75,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 52,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $34.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 283.77 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. Vericel Corporation has a 1 year low of $33.09 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VCEL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

