Royal Bank of Canada Buys 17,511 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.55% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $45,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,013,000 after buying an additional 48,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,052,000 after buying an additional 29,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,405,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,034,000 after buying an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,149,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,741,000 after buying an additional 52,492 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,058,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,133,000 after buying an additional 32,380 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $96.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.69 and a 52-week high of $100.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

