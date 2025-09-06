Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $50,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $490.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $463.68 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a twelve month low of $410.11 and a twelve month high of $618.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

