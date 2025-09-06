Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $2.14 Million in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $865,000. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 179,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,794,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.89 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

