Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 505 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Fidato Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fidato Wealth LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $248.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.34 and a 52-week high of $296.16.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

