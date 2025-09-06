Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 93,400 shares, adropof35.8% from the July 31st total of 145,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.9%
NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.40. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $87.86.
Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile
The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.
Read More
