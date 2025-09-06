Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Down 36.3% in August

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,800 shares, adropof36.3% from the July 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 43,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19,095 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 98,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE PGZ opened at $10.49 on Friday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $11.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

