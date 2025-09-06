Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Sells 1,774 Shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF $XMPT

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 676,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,549,000 after acquiring an additional 257,116 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF by 3,875.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 62,478 shares during the period.

VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF Stock Down 1.4%

XMPT stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.04. VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

About VanEck CEF Muni Income ETF

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

