Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips $COP

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 251,179 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,364 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 16,912 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,406,157 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $337,789,000 after purchasing an additional 228,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Melius assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.19. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $116.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson bought 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. The trade was a 57.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

