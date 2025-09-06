Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 279,018 call options on the company. Thisisanincreaseofapproximately79% compared to the typical daily volume of 155,681 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Ethereum Trust ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETHA. Capula Management Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,354,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,116,000 after buying an additional 3,542,508 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,177,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 963.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,052,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,165,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,123,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,581 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Price Performance

ETHA opened at $32.77 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

