Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Declines By 36.4%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 6,800 shares, adecreaseof36.4% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SINGY opened at $10.13 on Friday. Singapore Airlines has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a $0.3977 dividend. This is a positive change from Singapore Airlines’s previous dividend of $0.15. This represents a dividend yield of 491.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Singapore Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.21%.

Singapore Airlines Limited, together with subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services under the Singapore Airlines and Scoot brands in East Asia, the Americas, Europe, Southwest Pacific, West Asia, and Africa. It operates through The Full-Service Carrier, The Low-Cost Carrier, and Engineering Services segments.

