NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $215.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.69.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $3,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 368,887 shares in the company, valued at $63,448,564. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after buying an additional 382,231,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

