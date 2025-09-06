Oppenheimer Increases MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Price Target to $15.00

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright increased their target price on MannKind from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MannKind from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on MannKind from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of MNKD opened at $5.54 on Friday. MannKind has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $7.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.02.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. MannKind had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 32.60%. The company had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. MannKind’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MannKind will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven B. Binder sold 75,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $296,945.98. Following the sale, the director directly owned 830,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,201.52. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MannKind by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MannKind by 1,379.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 49.55% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

