PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.
PetMed Express Price Performance
PetMed Express stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. PetMed Express has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 million, a PE ratio of 305.31 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.57.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder Silvercape Investments Ltd acquired 118,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $379,422.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 2,478,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,956,614.16. This represents a 5.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 271,283 shares of company stock worth $865,256. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
