Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Bank of America reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $179.43. The company has a market cap of $200.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.90.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

