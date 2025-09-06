Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Onespan in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Onespan alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Onespan

Onespan Trading Up 0.1%

Onespan Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $15.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. Onespan has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $583.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Onespan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at $912,294.40. This represents a 3.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garry L. Capers acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $26,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 36,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,204.58. This trade represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onespan

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Onespan by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,164,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,129,000 after purchasing an additional 469,628 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Onespan in the second quarter worth about $7,448,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 395,222 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Onespan by 49.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 721,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after buying an additional 238,041 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,712,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,576,000 after buying an additional 236,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Onespan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.